Popular Cleaner Recalled For Containing Bacteria

The very cleaning agent we thought would eliminate germs and bacteria is being recalled because it has…germs and bacteria.

Clorox, the maker of Pine Sol, has issued a recall for 37 million of its products after researchers say the products may contain the very things people customarily use them to eliminate.

In a statement released yesterday, the company says Pine Sol sold at WalMart., on Amazon, at Sams Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix and other major retailers nationwide are covered in the recall. The affected products have date codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249.

If inhaled, or if the tainted products enter the body through cuts in the skin or through the eyes, can cause serious infection that may require medical treatment. Clorox says those mostly infected are people with compromised immune systems, but those who are healthy are not usually affected by the bacteria.

