Popular Cleaner May Be Contaminated

Bacteria has been discovered in a cleaning product sold here in Bakersfield, and according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bacteria could be dangerous to anyone who purchased the product.

It’s called ‘Fabuloso’ and it was sold at a number of outlets, including Walmart, Dollar General, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Amazon. Nearly 5 million of the infected bottles were sold and a recall has been issued by the manufacturer, Colgate Palmolive.

The product became contaminated after workers forgot to add a preservative, which allowed the bacteria to grow. A representative of the company said the bacteria can cause serious illness if it enters the body through the eyes or an open cut.

-Tony Lee