Can we talk about “Pony” for a minute? Try to name a sexier song that you’ve heard in more public places. Since its unforgettable splashdown in the summer of 1996, Ginuwine’s everlasting slow jam has continuously made its presence felt inside nightclubs, strip clubs, shopping malls and wedding receptions — which makes it the freakiest song you’ve routinely danced to in the presence of other people’s grandmas.

According to Ginuwine, those grandmas have good taste. “They don’t even care,” he says. “They get up and dance, too!”

And although the District-born R & B singer is still proud of “Pony” for its elasticity and durability, he says that he’d rather be remembered for “Differences,” a gorgeous, midtempo fidelity pledge from 2001 that still gets plenty of wedding spins too.

