The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Police Chase Lands Two in Jail

Share

Two men are behind bars following a chase that began in east Bakersfield and ended in the southwest part of town.

Bakersfield police officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday, however the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

Officers used spike strips to slow down the Ford truck which eventually came to a stop at around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Castlepoint Street and Rockford Avenue.

The subjects inside the pickup were apprehended.  Their names have not been released.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

#Trending

1

Kim Hill talks quitting the Black Eyed Peas and being replaced by Fergie
2

Groovin De Mayo Artist Amanda Perez
3

Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
4

Best places to hike around Bakersfield
5

Resources for kids home from school