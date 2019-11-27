Performance Made Gwen Stefani Say ‘I Feel Like I’m on Drugs’
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)
The Voice’s Rose Short brought down the house with her rendition of Paul McCartney’s 1970 hit “Maybe I’m Amazed” during the top 11 performances on Monday night — and no one was more impressed than her coach, Gwen Stefani.
“I feel like I’m on drugs! I don’t do drugs, but if I did them, it would be Rose,” Stefani, 50, said after Short’s performance. “That was incredible. I’m so honored to know you right now.”
Though Short previously worked at a male maximum-security prison for eight years as a corrections officer, she has since returned to doing music full-time. After someone on The Voice team had seen a video of her singing, she was invited to do a private audition for the current season of the show.
“If the opportunity isn’t there for you, you create it,” she said. “If it stops after this, then it has got to be on me. You got to still hustle and keep it going.”