The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Pelosi Evicted From Washington Office

Share
Nancy Pelosi

The new interim House Speaker is kicking Nancy Pelosi out of her office.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry became Speaker pro-tempore after Kevin McCarthy was ousted by vote on Tuesday.

Pelosi says she got an email from Speaker pro-tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC) on Tuesday evening instructing her the office would be reassigned for “speaker office use” and to “vacate the space tomorrow”.

Pelosi – who is currently in California attending funeral services for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein – questioned why this was “one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker”.

McHenry was hand-picked as interim Speaker by Kevin McCarthy, and will preside over the House vote for a new speaker.

#Trending

1

WalMart To Offer Pet Care
2

Unemployment continues 8 Month Plunge
3

Teen Vehicular Homicide Filmed
4

Coffee with a Cop
5

FDA Rejects EpiPen Spray Alternative