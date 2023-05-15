The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car in Oildale

A 60-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car in Oildale.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened on May 14, 2023, at around 4:23 a.m. on Olive Drive east of State Road.

The CHP says the man was walking southbound across Olive Drive outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by the driver of 2016 Toyota heading eastbound on Olive Drive.

Officers say poor lighting and dark-colored clothes worn by the victim likely contributed to the accident.

