Pandemic End In Sight!

It may not feel like it, but the state of California is still in a state of emergency related to Covid 19. But Governor Gavin Newsom says that will come to an end on the last day of February, next year.

The condition was announced in 2020 and will have lasted for three years when it ends in 4 more months.

Newsom said he made the decision after looking at statistics showing a decline in hospitalizations and fatalities related to the disease, which he said gave him the confidence to officially close the door on the pandemic.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the governor issued a state of emergency in order to waive state statutes and regulations and redirect funding for a rapid response to the public health crisis.

-Tony Lee