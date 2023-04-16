The 2023 Kern County Plein Air Painting Festival is here.

Sponsored by Bird Dog Arts, one of Kern’s premiere art galleries, the festival features 15 of California’s best artists displaying 60 paintings depicting Kern County’s familiar and not-so-familiar sites.

The festival concludes with a free Invitational Sales Gala on Saturday, April 22 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the gallery located at The Outlets at Tejon.

You’ll be impressed when you see the results of the state’s top painters painting Kern County.

Hear festival coordinator and Bird Dog Arts Managing Partner David Gordon describe this popular event.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi