Outlets At Tejon Celebrate Christmas

Keeping the spirit of the holidays alive, Outlets at Tejon will host its 3rd Annual Snow Bash at the Outlets at Tejon for the public.

The event is expected to draw locals, travelers, and tourists to the family of shops at Tejon Ranch’s upscale 320,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center located on 43 acres.

The event is free on Saturday, December 3rd, and free event, guests can snap a photo with Santa Claus at the center’s decorated Christmas Tree from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next to the Coach and Cinnabon stores. A faux snow show will display throughout the Outlets at Tejon every half hour, starting at 11 a.m. until closing at 7 p.m.

This annual family-friendly event kicks off the holidays for both young and old—embracing the 3.2 million people living within an hour’s drive, and includes the residents of Bakersfield and the Northwest Los Angeles communities of Santa Clarita, Valencia, Castaic, Lancaster, and Palmdale. In addition, an estimated 65 million travelers pass by the location annually on their way north or south on Interstate 5.

The Outlets At Tejon Parkway is located on I-5 between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, just south of the Highway 99 interchange, and offers a unique oasis landscape and a safe, clean shopping experience.

The retail shopping center features 48 designer and brand-name stores in a tranquil open-air environment. Landscaped grounds, water features and relaxing furniture for guests complement open-air courtyards and curving retail promenades. The architectural focal point of the center is a replica of Bakersfield’s Beale Clock Tower – a historic landmark that was built by the original owners of Tejon Ranch.

-Tony Lee