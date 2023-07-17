One Dead, One Rescued from Kern River

Search and rescue crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department, Kern County Rangers and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office retrieved a man’s body and rescued a woman in the Kern River Sunday afternoon.

First responders received a call at about 2 p.m. about a man who was reported lost in the river near the Lake Ming Campgrounds. Simultaneously, another report was made near the soccer park at Hart Park that a woman was lost in the river

The man was later found dead by crews near Hart Park on River Road east of Elk Road. The woman was rescued safely.