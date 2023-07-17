The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

One Dead, One Rescued from Kern River

Search and rescue crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department, Kern County Rangers and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office retrieved a man’s body and rescued a woman in the Kern River Sunday afternoon.

First responders received a call at about 2 p.m. about a man who was reported lost in the river near the Lake Ming Campgrounds. Simultaneously, another report was made near the soccer park at Hart Park that a woman was lost in the river

The man was later found dead by crews near Hart Park on River Road east of Elk Road. The woman was rescued safely.

