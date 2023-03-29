One Dead After Stealing Police Car

Freeways just south of Bakersfield were closed down for several hours as the California Highway Patrol tried to capture a thief who had stolen one of their patrol cars and led them on a high speed chase.

It all began yesterday when officers responded to a two car accident in Santa Clarita. When the first officer arrived and got out of his car to begin the investigation, the suspect jumped into the car and sped off. The chase reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour northbound on the 5 before turning east on the 138.

Shortly after that the suspect jumped out of the patrol car, hitting his head on the pavement in the process. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. The cruiser suffered heavy damage when it slammed into a pole.

Neither his identity or the reason for his behavior has been explained at this time.]

-Tony Lee