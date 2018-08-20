“NightTime Zoo” at the San Diego Zoo

In celebration of the Zoo’s newest habitat Africa Rocks, we’re rockin’ and roarin’ at Nighttime Zoo, now through September 3rd. Join us for music, entertainment, and our newest exhibit Africa Rocks all summer long. Catch the latest info at SanDiegoZoo.org

Stay after dark and help us celebrate summer during Nighttime Zoo! Come “rock and roar” every day this summer with live music, fun shows, and special animal encounters.

The fun begins before the sun goes down with an amazing trampoline act, Dr. Zoolittle’s special performances, and African-themed entertainment for the whole family. Musicians will serenade and engage guests with tunes ranging from classic rock riffs to jaunty brass band sounds to sweet beats from throughout Africa. A procession of larger-than-life animal puppets headline and end-of-the-evening performance that is sure to wow viewers of all ages.

Young and old alike will want to join in the fun of Zoolahoops and learn to bust some new Zoolamoves. After you’ve worked up an appetite, enjoy delicious items from the limited-time “Happy Happens” menu at Albert’s and food stands throughout the zoo. Laugh along with Dr. Zoolittle, then indulge in fun photo opportunities with African stilt walkers, pageantry puppets and our beloved San Diego Zoo costume characters like Sydney Koala, Churchill Polar Bear, and others. And, of course, our keepers and their animal friends add to the chorus of excitement.

There’s so much to do, see, and hear at Nighttime Zoo—it’s a good thing summer hours are longer!

For tickets and more information CLICK HERE!

KEEP IT LOCKED TO GROOVE 99.3 fm FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO

THE SAN DIEGO ZOO!