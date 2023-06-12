New York Firefighter Drowns Trying To Save Daughter

As Kern County is preparing water rescue teams and announcements to keep people from drowning in the Kern River, a rescuer himself in New York has become the victim of the ocean as he tried to save his own daughter.

39 year old Mark Batista died trying to save the life of his 15 year old daughter who was being swept away by a riptide.

Other first responders were able to rescue the young girl, but her father was swept away after being pulled under by the current.

The pair was swimming together at the Jersey Shore. HE had served for 15 years as both a firefighter and an EMT. He was praised as being a dedicated public servant

