New Human DNA Strain Found

Scientists have confirmed what people have thought for a long time… there were different branches of humans living on planet earth long ago.

Researchers in the United Kingdom say they have found DNA evidence that more than 15 thousand years ago, there were two genetically different types of humans living on earth.

Scientists from the University of New York say the remains of two humans were found in a cave date back to the last ice age. They discovered one of the bodies had vastly different ancestries, diets and cultures.

So far they have not discovered what happened to the branch of humans that did not survive to the current day.

-Tony Lee