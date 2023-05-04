New Drug For Alzheimer’s Seeks FDA Approval

One of America’s largest pharmaceutical companies has developed a drug that they are hailing as the beginning of the end for Alzheimer’s. Researchers at EWli-Lilly say the drug they have manufactured, Donanembab is an anti-amyloid drug that works with the body’s immune system to attack protein plaques in the brain. It is those plaques researchers say are responsible for the debilitating, and often fatal, effects of the disease.

Eli Lilly says the drug has not yet been approved by the Federal Drug Administration, but they are planning to submit an application for approval next month.

It was only six months ago that the FDA approved Iecanemab, another Alzheimer’s drug that slows cognitive decline, however studies show Iecanemab slows the decline down by 27%, it is 8% less effective than Donanembab.

-Tony Lee