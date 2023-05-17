The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Msn Shot Dead Near Lamont

Share
AlphaMedia/Bakersfield

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Lamont area that left a man dead.

The shooting happened Monday night around 8:30 on Camino La Jolla where deputies found a man suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t provided the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the case  is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

#Trending

1

New York Bans Gas Kitchen Stoves
2

New Drug For Alzheimer’s Seeks FDA Approval
3

Bakersfield Man Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving Several Juveniles
4

Toddler Dies After Being Struck By Pickup
5

Peace Officer Memorial Week Ceremonies Hosted By Kern County Sheriff’s Office