Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘The Better Sister’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Gala Attendees – Formal Wear (background extra, 25-100)

— Hamptons Summer Party Goers (background extra, 35-45)

— LGBTQ+ Office/ Award Ceremony Types (background extra, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans female, trans male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $23

– Casting locations: Glendale, New York; Brooklyn, New York; East Norwich, New York; Sands Point, New York

‘Save The Bar’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tyrell Davis (lead, male, 18-21)

— Rich (supporting, male, 18-21)

— Terri Davis (supporting, female, 35-40)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Minneapolis, Minnesota; Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Indianapolis, Indiana; Detroit, Michigan

‘Stray Cats’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Narls (20) (supporting, male, 16-27)

— Myles (lead, male, 37-50)

— Rosie (30s) (supporting, female, 30-45)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York

‘Petty Crimes – Feature Film/News Thriller’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Angel (supporting, female, 21-30)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Studio City, California

‘219 “The Series”‘

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Extra (background extra, 8-100)

— Police Officer Extra (background extra, 21-100)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Gary, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; South Bend, Indiana; Merrillville, Indiana

‘Sea of Conquest’ Game Commercial Ad’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Bride (lead, 18-24)

— CEO (lead, male, 26-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Golden’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tad (supporting, male, 34-38)

— Attorney Johnson (supporting, male, 55-60)

— Rosa (supporting, female, male, 26-32)

– Average hourly rate: $28

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Room 17’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Naomi (lead, female, 21-35)

— Scott Green (lead, male, 30-45)

— Sofia Roshani (supporting, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada

‘Bob’s Best Friends’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ethan (supporting, male, 19-23)

— Dawn (lead, female, 50-62)

— Olivia (supporting, female, 10-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Chicago, Illinois; Arlington Heights, Illinois

‘The Queen B’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Bea (lead, female, 18-25)

— M (lead, male, 27-40)

— Skylar (supporting, male, 22-30)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

‘My Ex-Husband Can’t Stop Spoiling Me’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Caleb (supporting, male, 18-30)

— Isabella (lead, female, 18-25)

— Teresa (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘Video Production, Actors/Models’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Female Actor/Model (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $80

– Casting locations: Burbank, California

‘Wurtzle Brothers,’ 1960s Recording Studio Types’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— 1960s Recording Studio Types (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $26

– Casting locations: Hoboken, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

‘Downtown Bus’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Dominic (supporting, male, 24-40)

— Nurse Renuka (supporting, female, 24-40)

— Louis (supporting, male, 28-50)

– Average hourly rate: $54

– Casting locations: North Hollywood, California; West Hollywood, California; Burbank, California; Glendale, California; Los Angeles, California

‘A Song in the Dark’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Shannon Harper (lead, female, 18-25)

— Jesse (lead, male, 30-40)

— Amelia (supporting, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Bill (lead, male, 18-26)

— Melanie (lead, female, 20-28)

— Jack (supporting, male, 20-28)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Johnny Spaceman and the World of Yesterday’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Johnny Spaceman (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, 30-100)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

‘Sinking Cities’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Nick (lead, male, 18-27)

— Dee (lead, female, 18-29)

— Monty (lead, male, 40-64)

– Average hourly rate: $83

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

‘The Final Production’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Bobby (lead, 18-30)

— The Main Killer (lead, 18-100)

— Sarah (lead, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Alliance, Ohio

‘A Christmas Party’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Alex (lead, female, 20-25)

— Adam Helmer (lead, male, 16-21)

— Jason (supporting, male, 36-55)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Washington, D.C.; New York City, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

