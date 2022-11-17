More Trouble At Twitter

After firing half of the workforce at Twitter and alienating many of those who remained by changing policies, Twitter’s new owner is now asking for loyalty promises from those who remain.

Elon Musk fired thousands of people recently and that included many who resisted his orders to work only from the office and no more working from home. Yesterday he sent out an email asking workers to make what he termed an extremely hardcore pledge to stay with the company. He says they will need to work long hours at a high intensity to prove they want to be part of the “new Twitter”.

Then he threatened anyone who did not make such a pledge to pick up their severance pay and go home.

Externally, Twitter seems to be facing poor relations with customers, and now, internally, there appears to be a morale issue looming large in the company’s future.

