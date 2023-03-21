More Layoff’s At Amazon

If it takes your on-line purchases a little longer to get to you, it might be because Amazon is now in its second round of lay-off’s by planning to let another 9,000 people go before the end of April.

That follows a lay off of 18,000 workers furloughed in January bringing the total so far to 27,000 people getting pink slips. Those affected will be in Amazon’s cloud computing services, Twitch units, human resources and advertising.

The news came to employees yesterday in a memo circulated by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Pundits watching the company say even at nearly 30 thousand people being laid off, more efforts will have to be made in the future to ‘rightsize’ the company.

-Tony Lee