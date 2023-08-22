More gun deaths among American Children

Gun-related deaths among children in the U.S. are up.

A new analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found guns claimed 4,752 young lives in 2021 and surpassed the record total seen during the first year of the pandemic.

More than 80% of the gun deaths were among males 19 and younger.

Black male children were more likely to die from homicide, while White males 19 and younger were more likely to kill themselves with guns.

Dr. Chethan Sathya, the lead author of the study, which was published Monday in the journal Pediatrics, said, “This is undoubtedly one of our chief public health crises in this country. The most likely reason that your child will die in this country is at the hands of a firearm. That’s not acceptable.”

-Tony Lee