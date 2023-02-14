More Cleric Child Abuse In The Catholic Church

The Catholic Church is still at the center of sexual misconduct on the part of their priests, according to a report issued yesterday by a special commission put together to investigate the denomination.

The report centers on the church in Portugal, and it says there are about 5 thousand victims there ranging in age from 10 to 14. It continues to say priests are most often the offenders, as opposed to other church workers or parishioners

For decades, when a Catholic priest was found to be involved sexually with minors he was simply moved to a different parish, and sometimes sequestered somewhere in a monastery but rarely turned over to local authorities. The scandal came to light a few years ago, and many victims received some compensation here in the United States.

In Portugal, church officials say they will take what they called ‘appropriate action’.

