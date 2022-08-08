Money For War Memorial Pours In

A Kern County memorial to World War 2 received a huge donation over the weekend after a presentation from.

The Bakersfield East Rotary Club presented a check for $10,000 dollars to the group building the memorial in Jastro Park., but there is still more money needed and another chance for all Kern County residents to help.

A classic car show is set for September 9th at the Speakeasy Bar and Grill, the proceeds from which will also go to help build the memorial, and tickets are available by calling (805) 235 – 7843.

If you have relatives, living or deceased, who served in WW2, contact Ed Gaede. President of the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial at Portrait Of A Warrior Gallery, 1925 Eye Street here in downtown Bakersfield. Sponsors behind the memorial want to be sure all local veterans who were involved in the second world war are remembered and recognized.

Tony Lee