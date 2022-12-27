Minimum Wage Hike Coming To 27 States

As we complain about the cost of living in California being so high, we should also remember the cost of doing business in the golden state is also among the highest in the nation, starting with the cost of paying employees.

27 States are poised to raise the minimum wage in the new year, and California is already among the states with the highest minumum wage… a cost that is passed along to the consumner in the way of higher prices for goods and services.

Currently, California’s minimum wage is $15.50. Washington D.C. has the highest of all sitting now at $16.10, and it is schedulked to go even higher in July.

States also planning an increase of one dollar per hour or more for the next fiscal year include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia.

-Tony Lee