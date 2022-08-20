Middle School Student Arrested After Bringing Suspected Weapon to Campus

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of bringing a dangerous weapon to Washington Middle School.

Bakersfield City School District staff called Bakersfield police shortly before 12:30 p.m. over reports a student had a firearm on the campus at 1101 Noble Avenue in northeast Bakersfield. BPD says the weapon was a BB gun that looked like a firearm.

Several students reported the student to school staff after the boy showed the weapon to other students and the school was placed on lockdown, said BPD.

The boy faces charges associated with bringing a dangerous weapon onto school grounds under a code that makes it a possible felony for anyone to bring any dangerous weapons, including BB guns and knives onto school grounds.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi