Adlai’s Wait, What: McD’s Phasing Out Self-Serve Drinks

McD’s Phasing Out Self-Serve Drinks Self-serve fountain drink stations at McDonald’s are going away. The fast-food chain is phasing out the soda machines across the U.S. The news comes as fewer customers visit the dining room, opting instead for take-out or digital orders. The company explained, “McDonald’s will be transitioning away from self-serve beverage stations in dining rooms across the U.S. by 2032. This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points.” How often do you eat IN a fast food restaurant? Why?