McDonald’s Makes More Changes, Including Layoff’s

The world’s most famous mouse is restructuring his company which may include layoffs, menu changes and more.

McDonald’s has temporarily closed its offices in the United States and already, even the Vice President of Insurance has been told he is no longer needed after 20 years on the job. Company officials say it’s all part of a giant fast food ‘strategic evolution.’

An internal email was circulated yesterday that the company’s main offices in Chicago will be closed and employees should cancel all appointments with vendors and work from home at least for the first three days of the work week.

The email continued to say the latest move is a way to get the company more efficient and innovative.

In January, the company’s Chief Executive, Chris Kempczinski said he does expect to save money through this ‘workforce assessment’, but he did not mention a specific financial target. He said some jobs may be moved or eliminated entirely.

