McCarthy Seeks Book Deal

Kevin McCarthy will not make another bid for Speaker of the House.

McCarthy was ousted from the job in a historic vote on Tuesday and made the announcement Tuesday evening.

He explained, ‘I may have lost the vote today. But as I walk out of this chamber, I feel fortunate to have served the American people. I leave the speakership with a sense of pride and accomplishment. And yes optimism.’

McCarthy also described the eight Republicans who voted for his ouster as not real conservatives, and specifically tore into Florida’s Matt Gaetz, saying his motivation was all about ‘getting attention.’

McCarthy added, ‘Wait for my book.’