McCarthy Secures $5 Million for Edwards Air Force Base
The U.S. Department of the Air Force has agreed to invest $5 million upgrading a high-altitude simulator at Edwards Air Force Base’s Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate Rocket Propulsion Division.
The news was announced Tuesday by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield,
According to Bakersfield.com, the investment follows congressional approval of the Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which included $5 million for Air Force facility infrastructure at McCarthy’s request.
“The Department of Defense’s decision earlier this year to renovate Test Stand 1-C and the Department of the Air Force’s decision now to invest $5 million to upgrade a key test facility at the AFRL Rocket Lab underscores the important role that our community continues to play in advancing our nation’s air and space enterprise,” McCarthy said in a news release Tuesday.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi