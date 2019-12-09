Mariah Carey just might get her 19th career No. 1 with her Christmas song
Her festive single has again reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, a peak it previously hit in January of this year. If the momentum continues to build as we get closer to Christmas, Carey just might get her 19th career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Although “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is now synonymous with the start of the holiday season, being the highest-charting Holiday hit by a soloist in Hot 100 history, it was not nearly as successful upon release.
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” regularly topped the Billboard Hot 100 Recurrents chart every December from 2005 to 2008, but did not have a shot at the Hot 100 again until Billboard revised its ban on recurrent singles to allow any song charting in the Top 50 onto the Hot 100 chart.