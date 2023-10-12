Man Arrested For Jumping Into 9/11 Reflecting Pool

A New York man is awaiting charges after he jumped into the North Reflecting Pool at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at the former site of the World Trade Center, where the 33-year-old Manhattan resident made the 30-foot leap in front of dozens of spectators, according to the NYPD. The unidentified man hurt one of his legs in the jump and was transported to Bellevue Hospital after he was busted, police say.

Police have not yet determined what prompted the man to make the treacherous leap, an NYPD spokesman says.