Male “Nanny” Charged With Molesting 17 Boys
A 34-year-old male nanny – or ‘manny’, as he called himself – has been charged with molesting more than a dozen young boys.
Prosecutors say Matthew Zakrzewski abused 16 boys between the ages of 2 and 12. He’s also charged with creating child pornography and showing porn to a 17th victim.
Zakrzewski co-founded the California-based website ‘Sitter Buddy’, where he described himself as “a career manny” experienced in working with special needs children.
He faces up to 690 years in prison.