Local History Book Unveiled

NEW BOOK BY BAKERSFIELD MAN EXPLORES

KERN COUNTY’S CAPTIVATING AND LURID PAST

Book launch party Sunday – Public is invited

Bakersfield, Calif. – November 30, 2023 – Local podcaster and author Robert Petersen will host a book launch party to mark the successful release of his new book, Notorious Bakersfield: The Book. Based on the popular podcast of the same name, the book gives readers a look into 30 of the area’s most tantalizing crimes, events, and characters over the past century with photographs and additional research not featured in the podcast episodes. The 242-page volume, selling for $19.99, is available for purchase at Amazon.com and various other online booksellers. It is also available as an e-book.

Petersen will hold a book launch party on Sunday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m., at Rusty’s Pizza, 1500 Wible Road. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Petersen collaborated on the book with Carolyn S. Harvey, a Georgia-based writer and editor and former resident of Bakersfield. “The book format is intended to provide a way for people who do not listen to podcasts to read the stories that have been covered,” said Petersen. “Those who have listened will be surprised to find additional information about the stories they already know.”

Petersen is a familiar name to podcast and history fans in Kern County. His public speaking engagements and walking tours consistently sell out. “Bakersfield is a town that really loves to take a look back, and that’s why I wrote this book,” said Petersen. “Truth really is stranger than fiction here in Bakersfield.”

Petersen’s additional upcoming public appearances and speaking engagements include the Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Avenue, on December 5 at 5:30 p.m., and the Kern Literacy Council Wine & Words event at the Padre Hotel, 1702 18th Street, on December 7 at 5:30 p.m. Petersen will also appear at Jerry’s Pizza & Pub, 1817 Chester Avenue, on December 16 at 1:30 p.m. for a book signing.

For media requests, please contact Robert Petersen at [email protected].