Lifetime announces miniseries about Salt-N-Pepa

The miniseries, simply titled Salt-N-Pepa, will follow the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they navigate the hip-hop landscape following their first recording experience with a friend’s school project. Lifetime has not yet announced casting, but the real-life James and Denton are involved in the project as executive producers (alongside Jesse Collins, Queen Latifah, and Shakim Compere, among others).

Perhaps because of their involvement, the show will make use of Salt-N-Pepa’s iconic songs like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Whatta Man,” “Shoop,” and “Push It.”

