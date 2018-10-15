Legoland “Brick-Or-Treat”

Brick-or-Treat Party Nights at LEGOLAND® California Resort are back for more Halloween excitement. The entire Park is open after dark Saturday September 29, and every Saturday in October. The home of Halloween fun is filled with live entertainment, dancing, treat stations and lots more! The Resort is also home to the new LEGO® CITY: Deep Sea Adventure submarine ride, the LEGOLAND Water Park, SEA LIFE® aquarium and LEGOLAND Hotels located right at the main entrance. Book your family vacation at LEGOLAND.com.