Landfills Accepting Used Tires
Clean California Tire Drop Off Days – December 2, 9, & 16
Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 9 and District 6, will be hosting Clean California Tire Drop Off Days in December. Caltrans’ District 9 event will take place on December 2 and Caltrans District 6 events will take place on December 9 and December 16. During these events, residents can drop off tires* FREE of charge at the following Kern County Disposal Sites:
Saturday, December 2, 2023
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)
Ridgecrest Landfill
3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555
Boron Landfill
11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516
Mojave-Rosamond Landfill
400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501
Tehachapi Landfill
12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561
Saturday, December 9, 2023
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)
Shafter-Wasco Landfill
17621 Scofield Avenue, Shafter, CA 93263
Taft Landfill
13351 Elk Hills Road, Taft, CA 93268
Saturday, December 16, 2023
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached)
Bena Landfill
2951 Neumarkel Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307
Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site:
Tires must have rims removed.
Residential only. No commercial waste.
No earthmover/oversized tires.
To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.
*Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.