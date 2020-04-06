      Breaking News
La Costa

River Walk Location Open Every Day 11am-9pm. Curbside Pickup or Delivery w/Uber Eats.  Drinks to go with food purchase.  Great deals on Family Platters – see on our website.

Contact Info: Stephanie

Locations:

3401 Chester Ave. Suite B (Ice House)

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Tel: (661) 322-2655

————————–

10100 Stockdale Hwy. (River Walk)

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Tel: (661) 239-9939

Hours:

Monday-Sunday 11am-9pm

Special Instructions: Use Uber Eats free delivery (as of 4/6/20) *call to confirm

Special Services: Great Deals on Family Platters – See on our website.

Web Links: www.lacostamariscosbakersfield.com/

Last Updated: 4/6/20

