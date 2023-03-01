Kobe Bryant Family Wins Suit

The wife of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant has settled a law suit against the County of Los Angeles for a total of $28 million 500 thousand dollars in the deaths of her husband and daughter in an horrific helicopter crash three years ago.

Bryant, his 13 year old daughter and others who were in the craft were killed as their pilot tried to fly through inclement weather.

First responders took photographs of the accident scene, some showing the bodies of the victims. Those pictures were sent from cell phone to cell phone, some of which were even sent to a KNZR reporter who deleted the pictures rather than publish them, realizing the potential harm.

Following the crash, In September of 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the “Kobe Bryant Law” which makes it illegal for first responders to take unauthorized photos of dead bodies at the scene of accidents or crimes.

-Tony Lee