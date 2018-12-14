Knott’s Merry Farm

Holiday spirit shines even brighter at Knott’s Merry Farm this year, taking place November 16 through January 6. Experience Knott’s largest Christmas display ever, with a full park transformation that includes all-new seasonal décor throughout. A classic winter wonderland awaits with a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes and a variety of picturesque holiday settings, all created as a backdrop to capture timeless holiday memories.

Park goers of all ages can enjoy classic shows like Merry Christmas, Snoopy!, the beloved ice show staring the famous beagle, the Peanuts Gang and a cast of world class ice skaters. ‘Tis the season for delectable food creations that can’t be found anywhere else, and only offered this time of year. The streets of Calico play host to traditional Christmas Carolers, a Christmas Crafts Villageoffering one-of-a-kind gift ideas, Santa’s Christmas Cabin, a nightly tree lighting ceremony, the enchanting Snow and Glowexperience, plus so much more. As day turns into night, Knott’s Merry Farm will sparkle and shine as the decorations illuminate the evening in new ways, guaranteed to make the spirit of the season come alive.

Keep it locked with GROOVE 99.3 fm everyday for the Holiday cue to call!! When you hear it, caller #9 wins tickets to Knott’s Merry Farm!!

Not a winner, visit Knotts.com for tickets and hours of operation. For Holiday saving, pick up a discount coupon at participating Burger King restaurant locations!