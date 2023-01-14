Kern Valley Inmate Dead at Hands of Other Inmates

An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison has died following an attack by three other inmates.

Prison officials say guards quickly disrupted the assault of Louis J. Bachicha, 34, in a prison dayroom on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bachicha was taken to the prison’s triage area and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the attack.

Officials have identified the assailants as Victor Madero, 45, Ricardo Nava, 35, and Edgar A. Castillo, 35. Authorities say two weapons which were made by inmates were recovered.

Bachicha and the suspects were admitted to CDCR from Los Angeles County.

In 2010, Madero began serving a sentence of life without parole for attempted first-degree murder, among other offenses. Nava was admitted Aug. 4, 2011, to serve life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and was charged with a separate conviction for manufacturing a deadly weapon

Castillo arrived in 2009 to serve life with the possibility of parole for carjacking and robbery while armed with a gun.

Bachicha was serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Authorities say he was a gang member.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi