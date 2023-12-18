Kern Delays SB 43

Kern is one of a majority of counties in California delaying the launch of a new mental health bill aimed at changing involuntary treatment procedures. Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 43 signed into law in October. The law aims to address the mounting homelessness and mental illness crisis exacerbated by illicit drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine by allowing conservatorships if a mental illness or substance use disorder places a person’s physical or mental health at substantial risk of serious harm.

