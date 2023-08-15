Kern County Wildfires And Ranching May Cause Dementia

A new study suggests Kern County residents may be more susceptible to dementia than other parts of the United States. The study was published yesterday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The finding showed 188,000 new cases of dementia have been diagnosed, and that there is a strong link between those new cases and the amount of bad air breathed in by the victims of the disease.

Two major air quality causes of the poor air quality cited were the frequent exposure to smoke from wildfires and particles breathed in as residue from farming, both of which are present here in Kern County. Most particularly, frequent exposure to manure and fertilizer, which releases a lot of ammonia gas into the air we breathe

