Kern County Sex Sting Nets 21 Arrests

A Kern County Task Force of more than 40 officers from several local, State and Federal Law enforcement agencies have arrested 21 individuals following a four day sting operation to catch child sex predators.

Over a four day period, officers watched online social media applications looking for people wanting to meet underaged teens for sex. Charges ranged from possession of child pornography and sending harmful material to a minor to suspicion of human trafficking, pimping and pandering. Those arrested range in age from 23 to 56.

Officers also rescued three victims of sex trafficking. They say these investigations will continue, and that children in Kern County are safer as a result of such work on the part of law enforcement.

-Tony Lee