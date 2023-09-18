Kern County Public Works To Exhibit At County Fair

“Treat Yourself” While Learning About Kern County Public Works at the 2023 Kern County Fair

September 20-October 1, 2023

KERN COUNTY, Calif. – Kern County Public Works will be hosting an educational outreach booth during the 12 days at

the Kern County Fair and encourage all attendees to stop by Exhibit Building 3 – SPACES 390 and 391 to learn about programs, services, events, and our online reporting tool – Report a Problem – where County residents can report potholes, illegal dumping, road sign repairs, and more, by visiting www.kernpublicworks.com/report.

Staff members from various divisions will be onsite to answer questions the public may have related to their specialty.

Day Time Specialist Topic

Wednesday, September 20 4-8 p.m. Adopt-a-Road Program (application process)

Thursday, September 21 4-8 p.m. Code Compliance (how to report a violation)

Friday, September 22 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3-11 p.m.

Kern Transit (bus routes, fares, and Dial-A-Ride)

Saturday, September 23 8-11 p.m. Road Maintenance: (how to report potholes, illegal dumping, etc.)

Sunday, September 24 Noon-10 p.m. Building Permits (application process)

Monday, September 25 4-11 p.m. Human Resources (job openings)

Tuesday, September 26 4-7 p.m. County Service Areas (CSAs) (learn about this service)

Wednesday, September 27 7-11 p.m. Keep Kern Beautiful (community clean-ups)

Thursday, September 28 4-11 p.m. Special Waste Facilities (hazardous waste disposal and events)

Friday, September 29 4-11 p.m. Waste Operations (trash collection, 3-container system, and events)

Saturday, September 30 Noon-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

R.A.P.I.D. Crew (how to report illegal dumping)

Sunday, October 1 1-5 p.m. Project Engineering (current construction projects)

In addition, we’ll be featuring our new Put Waste In Its Place Game, where attendees can learn about the proper disposal and recycling of waste items and earn a prize. We’ll also be highlighting our September and October Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events taking place at various Disposal Sites throughout Kern County, our upcoming Taft Bulky Waste Collection Event on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the County Administration Building, and our Bakersfield Bulky Waste Collection Event on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at three locations: Meadows Field Airport, Kern Medical, and the Kern County Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit our website at www.kernpublicworks.com and follow us on Facebook