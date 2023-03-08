Kern County Probation Arrests Teen With Gun

The Kern County Probation Department’s Youth Regional Supervision Unit and Youth Placement Supervision Unit seized a firearm with ammunition and extra magazines and made an arrest.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Regional Supervision Unit and Youth Placement Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 900 Block of Susan Drive in Delano. Officers contacted a youth on juvenile probation at the residence.

A search of the residence was completed, and officers located a silver

and black Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun and two silver Smith & Wesson magazines containing live ammunition.

The youth was arrested, transported, and booked at the Youth Detention Center for firearm and weapon related offenses.

Provided by Kern County Probation