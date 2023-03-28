Kern County Honor Flight Fundraiser Planned

Kern County’s Military veterans are planning a drive-by donation collection for Thursday, March 30th at Chuy’s at 8660 Rosedale Hwy.

The collection is to support Honor Flight, which carries veterans of all American conflicts to Washington DC free of charge to visit the memorials built in their honor.

But even though the trip is free for the veterans who left their families and put their lives on the line in defense of our country and our way of living, it costs thousands of dollars for air fare, food and hotels.

Volunteers will be on hand asking you to help “fill the boot” with your cash or check donation from 4pm to 8pm.

There will also be veterans on hand who have gone on Honor Flight to answer questions.

-Tony Lee