Kern County Health Department announces closing of all Kern County schools
The Kern County Health Department has announced the closing of all Kern County schools to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In a press release, the Health Department along with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools have decided to close all K-12 campuses along with preschools and charter schools no later than Wednesday March 18th. The Department also recommended keeping the campuses closed through at least April 14th. Kern County High School District until now remained the only large school district in the state to have remained open.