Kern County Community Unites to Combat Blood Shortage

On November 2nd, Houchin Community Blood Bank will join forces with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its affiliate, JustServe, for a Community Family Service Event and blood drive.

Kern County has long been recognized for its giving spirit, a cornerstone of the community’s identity. To bolster our community’s strength, Houchin Community Blood Bank is rallying support for the upcoming mobile blood drive, scheduled for November 2nd from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 5500 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

Shane Hubbard, Creative Development Coordinator at Houchin Blood Bank, emphasizes the positive impact of community collaboration, stating, “Any time you can bring people together for the greater good of the community, it is a win-win for us all.”

Beyond blood donations, the event will offer various service opportunities for individuals, families, and community leaders. Attendees can participate in tying blankets for Kern’s Project Linus and assembling hygiene kits for local organizations such as Open Door, The Mission, and the Jamison Center.

The day will culminate in a celebration of local charity organizations during an Italian dinner, followed by a general assembly from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM, open to the public. Several charity leaders will be honored for their significant contributions to the city of Bakersfield and Kern County.

Media representatives are invited to cover the event, with opportunities for interviews available between 11:00 AM to 7:30 PM. Complete event details, including location and schedule, are as follows:

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Location: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5500 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308

To be a part of this life-saving initiative, individuals are encouraged to schedule their donation appointments at the link provided here. Donation spots for this blood drive are limited so be sure to hurry on over and schedule today!

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. For more information about blood donation, please visit www.hcbb.com or call us at 661-323-4222. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.