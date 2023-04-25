Kern County Bomb Scare Ends Well

On April 24th, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Kernville Road in Kernville, CA. Subjects located a hand grenade while cleaning out a local business storage shed. Deputies arrived and located what appeared to be a hand grenade. Deputies contacted the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad who responded to the scene. KCSO Bomb Squad investigated the item and determined the hand grenade was a replica and contained no explosives or hazardous materials. Deputies were unable to determine how long the replica grenade has been inside the storage shed. The replica hand grenade was seized by the KCSO Bomb Squad.