Kern County Board of Supervisors approve budget for fiscal year 2022-2023

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the budget for the current fiscal year Tuesday. this year’s $3.6 billion dollar budget places a priority on public safety, emergency preparedness and response, and homelessness. The vote came following a fourth budget hearing held during their regularly scheduled Tuesday morning meeting.The county administrative office also presented Kern County’s American Rescue Plan Act budget, which includes $30 million dollars for needed pedestrian safety and infrastructure improvements in unincorporated communities, and $10 million dollars in equipment for first responders to improve emergency response.